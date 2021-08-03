Eaton Vance Management Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Canon were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

