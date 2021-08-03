Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,169 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

