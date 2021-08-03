Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,930 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

