Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,828,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 517,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

