Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of EW opened at $113.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,716 shares of company stock worth $15,996,067. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

