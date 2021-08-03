Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,716 shares of company stock worth $15,996,067. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

