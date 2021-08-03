eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in eHealth by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in eHealth by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

