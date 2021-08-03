EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EJFI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

In related news, insider Neal J. Wilson bought 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £90,560 ($118,317.22).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

