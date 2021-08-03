Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

