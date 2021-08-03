Elamachain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00061799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00806973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00093962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042190 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

