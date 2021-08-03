Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ELEEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ELEEF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

