Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,845,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.31.

ELEEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

