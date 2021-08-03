Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Element Solutions’ adjusted earnings for the second quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales rose year over year. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, the prevailing softness in the energy business is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. Higher raw material and logistics costs may also hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

