Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 989,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,555.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,170 shares of company stock worth $3,196,230. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

