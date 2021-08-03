Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.80 billion-$27.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.22 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.13.

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

