Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $788.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.