Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

EMA stock opened at C$58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.17.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 92.69%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

