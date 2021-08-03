Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 56,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

