Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.12.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$49.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$99.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.77.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

