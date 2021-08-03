Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.56. The company had a trading volume of 209,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1710119 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,205,490. Insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887 in the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

