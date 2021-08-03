Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $349,590.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $62.90 million and approximately $349,590.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.00256080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00034712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015886 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,365,978 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

