Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $653.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $653.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.01 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 119.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.