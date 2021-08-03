Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

ENR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,639. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

