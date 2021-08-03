Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $23.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.