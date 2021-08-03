ENGlobal (ENG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

