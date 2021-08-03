Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENV stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.29 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

