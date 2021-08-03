Epic Cash Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $9,216.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,090,120 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

