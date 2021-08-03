EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.760-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

EPR stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

