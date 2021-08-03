Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Hits $9.56 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $493,325.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

