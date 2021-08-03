Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

