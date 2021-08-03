Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
