Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$160.33.

EQB opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$138.12. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$73.49 and a 52 week high of C$153.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

