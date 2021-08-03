Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$179.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$179.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$160.33.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$150.00 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$73.49 and a 12-month high of C$153.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$138.12.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.