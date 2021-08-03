Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CryoLife, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CryoLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE CRY opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05. CryoLife has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

