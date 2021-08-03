Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Genasys Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.52. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genasys by 663.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genasys by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

