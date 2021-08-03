Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STMicroelectronics’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of STM stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 745,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.