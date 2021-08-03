Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

