Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 868,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 73,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.