Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.
Shares of CVNA opened at $333.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $344.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
