Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of CVNA opened at $333.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

