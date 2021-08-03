Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $253,878.82 and $31.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.