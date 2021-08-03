EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0151

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $294,010.39 and approximately $815.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.