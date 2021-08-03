Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.17. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 price objective on Eutelsat Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.