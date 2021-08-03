Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

EVRG opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

