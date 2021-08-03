EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

EVER stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $736.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

