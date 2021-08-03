Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells $80,546.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

EVH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

