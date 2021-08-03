Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.61. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

