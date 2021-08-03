Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 7.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $95,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.62. 1,270,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

