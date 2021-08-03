Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

