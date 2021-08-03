Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Recent trends in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north. This REIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core FFO per share reflecting strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers. It raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,616. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.88. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $177.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,581 shares of company stock worth $15,574,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

