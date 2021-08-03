Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,011,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 172,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.14. 591,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.