Facet Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,783. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

